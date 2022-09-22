Broad-billed sandpiper sighted for first time in Western TN

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: In what is believed to be the first in Western Tamil Nadu, a broad-billed sandpiper has been sighted in Nanjarayan bird sanctuary on Wednesday,

Confirming the development, Nature Society of Tiruppur(NST) president K Ravindran said, “For the first time in Tiruppur and Coimbatore district, we have sighted the broad-billed sandpiper, which is a rare species. It was spotted by birder and photographer Karthikeyan Elangovan. The bird is usually sighted near sea shores and is rarely seen in inland water bodies.”

Ravindran added that they were taken by surprise initially upon spotting the bird. “After circulating photographs of the bird, with bird lovers and ornithologists, we were able to deduce the bird as broad-billed sandpiper. It is a migratory bird from Siberia and Northern hemisphere.”

Further, he said the bird could have arrived as a group and that they would monitor the sanctuary for the next few days. “We also have to check whether the bird will stay or not. This is the 182nd bird species recorded in Nanjarayan bird sanctuary.”

