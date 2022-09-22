Class 12 student found dead at Thoothukudi school hostel, CB-CID probe begins

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 17-year-old girl student, studying in Class 12 at Muthukaruppan Higher Secondary School at Sillankulam, was found dead at her hostel on Tuesday. After her parents raised suspicion on her death, the case was transferred to CBCID for a detailed investigation. The deceased has been identified as Vaitheeswari (17), daughter of Ramanathan-Latha couple of Andakudi in Ramanathapuram district. Sources said she was a Biology group student and did not attend the class on Tuesday and had served a leave letter stating ill health. "She ended her life around 7 pm in the bathroom of the hostel late on Tuesday" they said.

The school authorities shifted her body to Kovilpatti government hospital. Pasuvanthanai police have registered a case and further investigations are on. Meanwhile, the parents of the girl refused to receive the body claiming that the school management had not informed them about the death on time and were giving contradictory statements.

They staged a protest in front of Kovilpatti GH demanding the authorities to include the school staff, present at the time of the incident, in the case. The father of the deceased, Ramanathan, told the press he smelled a rat as the school authorities had not informed them of the incident immediately. "They asked us to approach Pasuvanthanai police," he said.

Another relative of the girl, Rani, said Vaitheeswari was struggling with her studies at the hostel.

Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan, RDO Mahalakshmi talked with the relatives and assured them of necessary actions based on the investigation.

As the court had already instructed the police to transfer such suspicious cases to CBCID, the district administration transferred the case immediately for a detailed inquiry. On the same day, CBCID DSP Raj Kumar Navaraj inspected the school, hostel and the bathroom where the student was found dead.

Following assurance of speedy inquiry, the relatives agreed to conduct an autopsy. The body was taken to Ramanathapuram with police security.

Geetha Jeevan told TNIE the autopsy was conducted by three doctors, after the parents agreed to receive the body, and the procedure was videographed as per court instructions, she said.

