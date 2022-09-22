Home States Tamil Nadu

Class 12 student found dead at Thoothukudi school hostel, CB-CID probe begins

A 17-year-old girl student, studying in Class 12 at Muthukaruppan Higher Secondary School at Sillankulam, was found dead at her hostel on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd September 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

CBCID DSP inspecting the school premises on Wednesday. | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 17-year-old girl student, studying in Class 12 at Muthukaruppan Higher Secondary School at Sillankulam, was found dead at her hostel on Tuesday. After her parents raised suspicion on her death, the case was transferred to CBCID for a detailed investigation. The deceased has been identified as Vaitheeswari (17), daughter of Ramanathan-Latha couple of Andakudi in Ramanathapuram district. Sources said she was a Biology group student and did not attend the class on Tuesday and had served a leave letter stating ill health. "She ended her life around 7 pm in the bathroom of the hostel late on Tuesday" they said.

The school authorities shifted her body to Kovilpatti government hospital. Pasuvanthanai police have registered a case and further investigations are on. Meanwhile, the parents of the girl refused to receive the body claiming that the school management had not informed them about the death on time and were giving contradictory statements.

They staged a protest in front of Kovilpatti GH demanding the authorities to include the school staff, present at the time of the incident, in the case. The father of the deceased, Ramanathan, told the press he smelled a rat as the school authorities had not informed them of the incident immediately. "They asked us to approach Pasuvanthanai police," he said.

Another relative of the girl, Rani, said Vaitheeswari was struggling with her studies at the hostel.
Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan, RDO Mahalakshmi talked with the relatives and assured them of necessary actions based on the investigation.

As the court had already instructed the police to transfer such suspicious cases to CBCID, the district administration transferred the case immediately for a detailed inquiry. On the same day, CBCID DSP Raj Kumar Navaraj inspected the school, hostel and the bathroom where the student was found dead.

Following assurance of speedy inquiry, the relatives agreed to conduct an autopsy. The body was taken to Ramanathapuram with police security.

Geetha Jeevan told TNIE the autopsy was conducted by three doctors, after the parents agreed to receive the body, and the procedure was videographed as per court instructions, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoothukudi
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp