Demand of diaries drops as paper prices skyrocket

Harini M By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: There is a supply gap in the domestic market owing to which the price of paper has gone up by over 70% this month when compared to February and is being revised once in ten days. One industry that has been affected owing to this is diary manufacturers.

There are around 50,000 printers in the state that manufacture various printing products including diaries. According to V Sudarson, president of Sivakasi Master Printers Association, "Compared to the price of paper in February, there has been a 70% hike in the price this month." He added that they have been requesting the State government to provide manufactured paper to the customers within the state.

Writing diaries is said to be a great stress reliever, says P Raja Soundara Pandian, counselor and psychotherapist. "The habit of writing diaries has a positive effect on people's mental health who are facing difficulty in coping with anxiety and it is a great stress reliever. I've seen positive changes in many of my clients including students in their ability to analyze and track their emotions when they practice writing diaries," he said.

"However, compared to previous year, there has been a 73% jump in export of printing and writing papers thus creating a demand for paper in the domestic market, adversely increasing the price of paper. In March and April, protests were held in Salem and Karur regarding the price hike, but we are skeptical if the government is aware of the situation. The price of the papers that was around Rs 60, 000 till February increased to Rs 95, 000 in September," Sudarson added.

N V Muralitharan, director of Orient Color Art Printers , Sivakasi, said that the price of diaries increased by 35-40% compared to the previous year and there has been an enormous hike in the price of maplitho paper, which is used for diaries. "Corporate firms that purchase the diaries in bulk have reduced the quantity and few have even stopped purchasing the product," he added. The diaries which were priced Rs 220 now cost Rs 300.

P Chander, president of All India Federation of Master Printers, Delhi, said that paper mills export around 40-50% of the manufactured papers to Sri Lanka and various countries in South Africa without meeting the needs of the Indian market. The federation has also been constantly raising demands with various sectors in the Central government including the ministry of commerce and finance whenever there is a hike in prices of paper.

