DMK deputy gen secy post: Kanimozhi faces one-post hurdle

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as DMK circles are abuzz over possibility of Kanimozhi Karunanidhi being elevated as deputy general secretary following the resignation of Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, a section of her supporters want the MP to accept the post only if she is allowed to retain her women’s wing secretary post. As per DMK rule, one person can hold only one party post.

According to a few of her supporters, if she accepts the post of deputy general secretary, Kanimozhi may have to quit her women’s wing post. A supporter of the CM’s sister said, “As secretary of the women’s wing, she enjoys independent charge. She can make appointments for various posts and lobby for party tickets for women’s wing members. Deputy general secretary is an ornamental post without any role or responsibility.”

While a section of women’s wing members are happy about her possible elevation, they want Kanimozhi to continue to lead the wing. KK Rajendran, presidium chairman of the 84th ward of Chennai east district unit, who wrote a letter to CM MK Stalin urging him to appoint Kanimozhi as deputy general secretary, told TNIE, “Her elevation would help DMK reach women voters as she is the women political face of TN,” he said.

Meanwhile, a section of DMK leaders from the Kongu region are lobbying for the post as Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan was from the region. A functionary said, “Already, the party is weak in Kongu region. If the party offers the post to someone from the region, it would help strengthen the party in the region.”

CHENNAI: Even as DMK circles are abuzz over possibility of Kanimozhi Karunanidhi being elevated as deputy general secretary following the resignation of Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, a section of her supporters want the MP to accept the post only if she is allowed to retain her women’s wing secretary post. As per DMK rule, one person can hold only one party post. According to a few of her supporters, if she accepts the post of deputy general secretary, Kanimozhi may have to quit her women’s wing post. A supporter of the CM’s sister said, “As secretary of the women’s wing, she enjoys independent charge. She can make appointments for various posts and lobby for party tickets for women’s wing members. Deputy general secretary is an ornamental post without any role or responsibility.” While a section of women’s wing members are happy about her possible elevation, they want Kanimozhi to continue to lead the wing. KK Rajendran, presidium chairman of the 84th ward of Chennai east district unit, who wrote a letter to CM MK Stalin urging him to appoint Kanimozhi as deputy general secretary, told TNIE, “Her elevation would help DMK reach women voters as she is the women political face of TN,” he said. Meanwhile, a section of DMK leaders from the Kongu region are lobbying for the post as Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan was from the region. A functionary said, “Already, the party is weak in Kongu region. If the party offers the post to someone from the region, it would help strengthen the party in the region.”