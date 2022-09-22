Home States Tamil Nadu

Ex-Speaker Sedapatti Muthaiah passes away at 77, CM, Guv pay homage

Former Union minister and former TN Assembly Speaker Sedapatti R Muthaiah (77), who was under treatment at a private hospital in Thirumangalam, died on Wednesday.

Published: 22nd September 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Sedapatti R Muthaiah

By Express News Service

MADURAI/CHENNAI: Former Union minister and former TN Assembly Speaker Sedapatti R Muthaiah (77), who was under treatment at a private hospital in Thirumangalam, died on Wednesday. His funeral will take place at his garden at Muthappan Patti near Kunnathoor village.

He was TN Assembly Speaker from 1991 to 1996 when the AIADMK was in power. He secured consecutive victories from Sedapatti segment four times in 1977, 1980, 1984 and 1991, which earned him the moniker Sedapattiyar.

In 1999, he was elected to Lok Sabha from Periyakulam constituency when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister. He served as a Union minister during this time. After serving in the AIADMK for decades, he left the party in 2006  to join the DMK. 

Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, and leaders of political parties condoled his death. “Muthaiah was an outstanding politician, an MLA from Sedapatti constituency, an MP from the Periyakulam constituency twice and held the post of Union Minister for Surface Transport. His demise is an irreparable loss to the country ...,” Ravi said. 

Stalin recalled his services as MP, MLA, and Assembly Speaker.  He said he called on ailing Muthaiah during his recent visit to Madurai. “I convey my deep condolences to the family members and DMK cadre.”  DK president K Veeramani, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president MH Jawahirullah, and many others also condoled the death of Muthaiah.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sedapatti R Muthaiah
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp