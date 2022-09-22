Ex-Speaker Sedapatti Muthaiah passes away at 77, CM, Guv pay homage

By Express News Service

MADURAI/CHENNAI: Former Union minister and former TN Assembly Speaker Sedapatti R Muthaiah (77), who was under treatment at a private hospital in Thirumangalam, died on Wednesday. His funeral will take place at his garden at Muthappan Patti near Kunnathoor village.

He was TN Assembly Speaker from 1991 to 1996 when the AIADMK was in power. He secured consecutive victories from Sedapatti segment four times in 1977, 1980, 1984 and 1991, which earned him the moniker Sedapattiyar.

In 1999, he was elected to Lok Sabha from Periyakulam constituency when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister. He served as a Union minister during this time. After serving in the AIADMK for decades, he left the party in 2006 to join the DMK.

Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, and leaders of political parties condoled his death. “Muthaiah was an outstanding politician, an MLA from Sedapatti constituency, an MP from the Periyakulam constituency twice and held the post of Union Minister for Surface Transport. His demise is an irreparable loss to the country ...,” Ravi said.

Stalin recalled his services as MP, MLA, and Assembly Speaker. He said he called on ailing Muthaiah during his recent visit to Madurai. “I convey my deep condolences to the family members and DMK cadre.” DK president K Veeramani, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president MH Jawahirullah, and many others also condoled the death of Muthaiah.

