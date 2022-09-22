Govt to monitor breakfast scheme through mobile app

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To ensure better and more effective implementation of the free breakfast scheme, launched recently by Chief Minister MK Stalin for primary school students, the State government has started using a mobile app for real-time monitoring.

The app, CMBFS (Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme), was created by Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) and is available on Google Playstore. The supervisors in charge of the breakfast programme at various schools have been asked to download it and update real-time data on the dashboard of the mobile app. From the time the cooking process starts till the time it is served, every data is updated on the dashboard.

“We start monitoring the data on the app from 4.30 am. If any delay is found, immediate measures will be taken to resolve it,” said K Elambahavath, project coordinator of the scheme. “As minute-to-minute data is monitored, we are able to ensure that the food is served on time to the students,” added Elambahavath.

Officials said the mobile app will be useful in ensuring proper implementation of the scheme when it is rolled out across the state. In the first phase, 1.14 lakh students from 1,545 schools are being benefited. In subsequent phases, the government has plans to implement it across the State. For the first phase of the scheme, `33.56 crore has been allocated.

