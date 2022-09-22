Govt told to postpone typewriting examination

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to postpone the upcoming typewriting examination in Tamil Nadu till the pendency of an appeal seeking to conduct the examination in the new pattern.

The appeal filed by S Praveen Kumar challenged the order passed by a single judge of the Court on August 2, which directed the government to conduct the examination, scheduled to take place on September 24 and 25, in the old pattern. A bench, comprising justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad, stayed the order and adjourned the appeal by two weeks and directed the technical education department not to conduct the exam till the appeal is disposed of.

According to Kumar, who is the proprietor of a typewriting institute in Tiruchy, the single judge had passed the order without considering the fact that students who had prepared for the examination based on the new pattern would be affected by the sudden change.

A meeting was also held with all the stakeholders, including the association on whose petition the single judge’s order was passed, he added. Hence, the said decision cannot be changed by the court merely based on a single participant’s plea, without hearing the other participants, Kumar stated in the appeal.

As per the old pattern, paper-I (speed test) would be held first, followed by paper-II (statement and letter). In the new pattern, paper-II would be held before paper-I.

