Omnibus fares rise by 100-200% ahead of holidays

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As transportation demand is expected to peak ahead of Vijayadashami and Ayutha Pooja (October 3 and 4), private bus owners have jacked up ticket fares 100-200%, fleecing lakhs of commuters. Fares of omnibuses operated from Chennai to Madurai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and other parts of the State have been increased by Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 per ticket.

Even as their services have been collecting exorbitant fares, the State government maintains that it will take action against the travel companies if it receives specific complaints from passengers. Industry sources said bus tickets have been selling fast for the past three days. “A large number of commuters decided to leave the City on Friday and Saturday, ahead of the holiday on October 4. The ticket demand will remain high till October 3,” said S Kumar, a Koyambedu-based travel agent.

The fare of a non-AC semi-sleeper seat from Chennai to Madurai is priced at Rs 1,800 to Rs 1,900 as against Rs 700 to Rs 800 regular fare. Similarly, non-AC sleeper berths cost Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 instead of the regular fare of Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,200.

Tickets fares on other routes, including Chennai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Tirunelveli, Chennai-Coimbatore, Madurai-Coimbatore, Tiruchy-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Coimbatore, Chennai-Thanjavur, priced somewhere between Rs 2,400 to Rs 3,000 per ticket.

“During extended holidays, the State government should operate more SETC buses to cater to the long-distance travellers. However, the demand remains unfulfilled for a long time, particularly on Chennai-Bengaluru and Chennai-Tirunelveli routes,” said R Rajan Venkat of Salem, a passenger.

Tamilnadu Omni Bus Owners Association (TOBOA) categorically denied overcharging the commuters and claimed that travel buses are illegally being permitted to operate as omnibuses. “On our portals, bus fare remains the same on regular as well as festival season. It’s up to the government to act,” said an association member.

