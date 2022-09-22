Home States Tamil Nadu

Omnibus fares rise by 100-200% ahead of holidays

Govt won’t take action against companies till it receives complaints from passengers

Published: 22nd September 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As transportation demand is expected to peak ahead of Vijayadashami and Ayutha Pooja (October 3 and 4), private bus owners have jacked up ticket fares 100-200%, fleecing lakhs of commuters. Fares of omnibuses operated from Chennai to Madurai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and other parts of the State have been increased by Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 per ticket.

Even as their services have been collecting exorbitant fares, the State government maintains that it will take action against the travel companies if it receives specific complaints from passengers. Industry sources said bus tickets have been selling fast for the past three days. “A large number of commuters decided to leave the City on Friday and Saturday, ahead of the holiday on October 4. The ticket demand will remain high till October 3,” said S Kumar, a Koyambedu-based travel agent.

The fare of a non-AC semi-sleeper seat from Chennai to Madurai is priced at Rs 1,800 to Rs 1,900 as against Rs 700 to Rs 800 regular fare. Similarly, non-AC sleeper berths cost Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 instead of the regular fare of Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,200. 

Tickets fares on other routes, including Chennai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Tirunelveli, Chennai-Coimbatore, Madurai-Coimbatore, Tiruchy-Bengaluru,  Bengaluru-Coimbatore, Chennai-Thanjavur, priced somewhere between Rs 2,400 to Rs 3,000 per ticket.

“During extended holidays, the State government should operate more SETC buses to cater to the long-distance travellers. However, the demand remains unfulfilled for a long time, particularly on Chennai-Bengaluru and Chennai-Tirunelveli routes,” said R Rajan Venkat of Salem, a passenger.  

Tamilnadu Omni Bus Owners Association (TOBOA) categorically denied overcharging the commuters and claimed that travel buses are illegally being permitted to operate as omnibuses. “On our portals, bus fare remains the same on regular as well as festival season. It’s up to the government to act,” said an association member. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omnibus
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp