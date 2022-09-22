Puducherry BJP MLAs plan to meet Central leadership soon

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The BJP MLAs in Puducherry plan to take up their grievances against Chief Minister N Rangasamy with the party leadership in Delhi, if the CM fails to redress them. "The party is hopeful of resolution of the issues during the meeting with Rangasamy when Union Minister L Murugan visits on September 23 and 24," State BJP president V Saminathan said, adding the Central leadership will be approached if the matter is not resolved.

Ever since the AINRC-BJP government assumed office one-and-half years ago, the BJP MLAs and three independent MLAs have harboured expectations of supporting posts in the government, particularly chairman posts in Corporation, boards and other quasi-government bodies. However, this has not materialised.

In the past, The BJP MLAs have expressed their grievance, which also includes those of constituency matters with regard to benefits of schemes, and projects. The MLAs -- under Saminathan and Home Minister A Namassivayam -- met the CM for a resolution. but the latter stated it was not possible. He said most of these bodies suffered losses and unless they were revived by pumping in money, the appointment of chairman was not possible. If the centre provides additional grants to revive the sick corporations and mills, then it could be considered, the CM had added then.

However, this underlying dissatisfaction continued and came to the fore during the Budget session. Speaking in the Assembly, BJP MLA Kalyanasundaram complained of irregularities in granting permission to new distilleries, and the party MLAs accused the government of ignoring their constituencies.

After the budget session, the BJP MLAs held a consultation meeting on the Assembly premises where discussions cropped up on the CM acting arbitrarily and in violation of the alliance dharma. They charged the CM did not consult the BJP on any issue and neither was he receptive to their views. Many decisions had been taken without notifying them, from the temple committee issue to the provision of welfare assistance in their constituencies, they added.

