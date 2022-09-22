TN education policy panel conducts public hearing in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A public hearing was conducted by the State education policy high level committee on Wednesday at the collectorate, headed by panel chairman D Murugesan. Among the suggestions put forward at the meeting were legal provision for 3% reservation in state schools for differently-abled students, monitoring fee collection in aided arts and science colleges and taking steps to prevent drug use among students.

A few students suggested reducing the syllabus and appealed to the panel to recommend introducing psychology and physical education classes and also appoint a psychological counsellor to prevent drug abuse among school students.

Rehabilitation child psychologist Rani Chakkaravarthi pointed out that admission is being denied to students living with disabilities in government-aided and private schools in the state. She suggested ensuring legal provision for 3% reservation for differently-abled students. "It is visible that there is an increasing number of students with autism, dyslexia, learning disabilities etc. Appointing full time regular special teachers with necessary infrastructure is necessary in government schools to impart education and skill training to these students," she said.

Magalir Ayam president Aruna suggested renaming private matriculation schools as unified schools as matriculation syllabus was abolished and they are following unified syllabus. She also recommended the use of Nirbhaya fund for school students for offering psychological classes to the students. She also pointed out that without shutting down Tasmac outlets, it is impossible to prevent drug use among students.

Tamil Nadu Save Higher Education Movement state coordinator R Murali recommended implementing a system to check whether government-aided arts and science colleges are only collecting the fees fixed by the government. "Appoint teachers in government colleges and government schools in the state to enhance the quality of education. Stop appointing teachers on contract basis," he said.

Retired professor M Vijayakumar said that government-aided colleges are taking around `40 lakh from teachers to appoint them in permanent vacancy. Tamil Nadu Polytechnic College lecturer R Gnanaprakasam appealed to the chairman to recommend filling up vacancies in government-aided schools and colleges only through TRB as salaries are paid by government and pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh government recently implemented this to enhance the quality of education and recruit teachers on merit. District Collector Dr. S Aneesh Sekhar and other officials were present in the meeting.

