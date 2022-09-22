TNSTC services erratic, say Arottuparai residents

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Commuters allege that the TNSTC service between Arottuparai and Gudalur is erratic as the bus frequently breaks down due to mechanical failure. Further, the people complained that water seeps inside through the leaky roof during rains.

A commuter, Kethiswaran, said, “We are dependant on only one bus service to go to Gudalur from Arottuparai. But the bus is in a very bad condition. Many times, we were forced to hire cars to complete the journey as the tyre of the bus bursts in the middle of the journey. Moreover, passengers have to open their umbrellas inside the bus to prevent from getting drenched in rain.”

R Ranjit, a resident of O-Valley who belongs to Makkal Iyakkam, got an RTI reply from TNSTC that the bus ((registration number -TN43N0695) ) is in a good condition and that the old bus will be replaced only when the State government provides a new bus. He said that the information is wrong and Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith should intervene and take steps to allow new bus for the welfare of the people. A official from TNSTC Gudalur branch said the bus is old and the tyres used to go flat sometimes, but all the complaints have been rectified now.

“Many people are opting for this bus. As a result the income of the bus has also doubled in the last six months. We have already written a letter to the GM Udagamandalam seeking to allot new buses and once the bus will be allotted we can replace it,” he added.

