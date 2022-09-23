Home States Tamil Nadu

Derogatory posters: BJP functionary held

Police said, on September 11, based on complaints from corporation officials and local DMK functionaries, a case was registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Published: 23rd September 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: The Chennai city police on Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old BJP functionary for pasting derogatory posters of CM MK Stalin in several parts of North Chennai. The accused, Krishnakumar Murugan, is a functionary of the BJP IT wing and close associate of the party’s State president K Annamalai.

On September 12, Philip Raj, who stuck the posters, was arrested; and on September 15, Sathyanathan, who gave the posters to Raj, and Sivagurunathan, who printed the posters in Sivaganga and sent them by courier, were nabbed.

Police said, on September 11, based on complaints from corporation officials and local DMK functionaries, a case was registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). The complainants said hundreds of posters depicting Stalin in a vulgar cartoon with misleading information were posted across Elephant Gate, Washermenpet, Parry’s Corner, and Broadway.

“The poster carried a message that people are not satisfied with the CM and the DMK,” said a police officer. The police initially nabbed Raj while he was pasting the posters. Murugan runs a political research firm in Adyar. Police seized the original poster and a fake letterhead of a news organisation they had created. All four have been arrested and remanded.

Meanwhile in Coimbatore, the police invoked sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in a case against BJP urban district president Balaji Uthamaramasamy, arrested on Wednesday for threatening DMK Nilgiri constituency MP A Raja and DMK party men during a public speech last Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp