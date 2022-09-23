Derogatory posters: BJP functionary held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: The Chennai city police on Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old BJP functionary for pasting derogatory posters of CM MK Stalin in several parts of North Chennai. The accused, Krishnakumar Murugan, is a functionary of the BJP IT wing and close associate of the party’s State president K Annamalai.

On September 12, Philip Raj, who stuck the posters, was arrested; and on September 15, Sathyanathan, who gave the posters to Raj, and Sivagurunathan, who printed the posters in Sivaganga and sent them by courier, were nabbed.

Police said, on September 11, based on complaints from corporation officials and local DMK functionaries, a case was registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). The complainants said hundreds of posters depicting Stalin in a vulgar cartoon with misleading information were posted across Elephant Gate, Washermenpet, Parry’s Corner, and Broadway.

“The poster carried a message that people are not satisfied with the CM and the DMK,” said a police officer. The police initially nabbed Raj while he was pasting the posters. Murugan runs a political research firm in Adyar. Police seized the original poster and a fake letterhead of a news organisation they had created. All four have been arrested and remanded.

Meanwhile in Coimbatore, the police invoked sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in a case against BJP urban district president Balaji Uthamaramasamy, arrested on Wednesday for threatening DMK Nilgiri constituency MP A Raja and DMK party men during a public speech last Sunday.

