DMK believes in division: JP Nadda

DMK believes in division and does not have any vision, ideologically DMK is a big zero, DMK’s ideology is chair (capturing CM seat).

SIVAGANGA/MADURAI: BJP national president JP Nadda said the BJP is the only party that takes care of regional aspirations and called on the people of the State to vote out DMK by saying it is a family party working for the welfare of a family, at a public meeting in Karaikudi on Thursday. 

“BJP is working for regionalism, caring about Tamil language, literature, and preserving ancient Tamil culture. DMK believes in division and does not have any vision, ideologically DMK is a big zero, DMK’s ideology is chair (capturing CM seat).

BJP is taking the chair to bring change in the state. Owing to NEET, students from rural background got medical seats, but the uneducated DMK is opposing NEET. Modi introduced NEP for regional students to study in their own mother language. It is time for the people of Tamil Nadu to get rid of DMK and lotus will blossom in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

BJP state president K Annamalai said the DMK has send the people of the state to the dark side as it paved way for users to get the drugs even from petty shops. Nadda also alleged that the airport expansion work has not progressed because the State government has not acquired land for Madurai airport.

The Union government has allocated Rs 550 crore for the airport but the state has acquired only 543 acres out of 633.7 acres needed for upgrading the airport, he said. He added that the Union government has allocated money for Madurai AIIMS. He also spoke about the work of the Modi led government in the last eight years.

