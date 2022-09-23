DMK MP lashes out at officials for holding Bhoomi Pooja

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: DMK MP DNV S Senthilkumar lashed out at contractors and Government officials for holding a ‘Bhoomi Pooja’ despite his objection.

On Thursday, Dharmapuri MP Dr Senthilkumar, Collector K Santhi along with Dharmapuri MLA SP Venkateshwaran participated in an event for laying the foundation stone for a library at Vallal Adhiyaman Memorial hall in Adhiyamankottai at the cost of Rs 49 lakhs.

However, when the MP reached the spot, he briefly stopped the event and turned away the turmeric and saffron laced brick which was kept as part of the ‘Bhoomi Pooja’. Following the event, the MP also lashed out at the contractor, which resulted in dissatisfaction among the DMK cadre.

Speaking to TNIE regarding the incident, Dharmapuri MP Senthilkumar said, “On Wednesday, representatives of the Dharmapuri administration invited me to lay the foundation stone. During the invite, I had particularly mentioned that I will not participate in an event if there is a ‘Bhoomi Pooja’.

I also specifically said that I will not participate if there is any saffron or turmeric painted on the brick. But the instructions were not followed. DMK practices the Dravidian model and in this everyone must be included, favouring one ceremony belonging to a particular religion is unfair.” He also affirmed that he would stand by his principles and would rather prefer not to be invited to such an event where ceremony belonging to only one religion is permitted.

A senior DMK party member from Nallampalli taluk A Veeramani told TNIE, “The MP’s behaviour was disrespectful and DMK condemns the MP for his disrespectful behaviour.”

