EWS quota case in SC but 11,150 get certificates in TN

Revenue dept received 18,200 applications, rejected more than 7K

Published: 23rd September 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Quota, reservation

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as 10% reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) of forward communities is facing legal challenges in the Supreme Court, about 11,150 persons have obtained EWS certificates in the State.

The quota which benefits people other than OBC/SC/ST came into force in January 2019 and is being implemented in education and employment in the Union government, banks and other public sector undertakings. However, Tamil Nadu, which follows 69% reservation, has not implemented it yet.

According to official sources from the revenue department, close to 18,200 applications seeking income and asset certificates for EWS were received, of which 11,150 have been issued as of September 15, while the rest were returned/rejected for want of supportive documents. The certificates were being issued since May 2019.

The majority of the applications for EWS were received from students preparing for NEET, JEE and other entrance examinations conducted for admissions in higher education institutions run by the Union government, said officials.

The qualifying marks for EWS candidates continue to remain low in banking examinations (IBPS), UPSC, SSC and a few other recruiting agencies for the past few years. As a result, the number of applications slightly went up across the State in the last two years.

“We streamlined the processing of applications a few months ago. At present, all the applications are being accepted only online and its implementation is being monitored by Collectors,” said a revenue official.

Eligibility guide

Union government norms for EWS applicants

Annual income: Below E8 lakh per annum

Beneficiary shall not own five acres of agricultural land or more

1,000 No residential flat of 1K sqft

No residential plot of 100 square yards or more in municipalities

The earnings of applicants, parents, and siblings above 18 years old are accounted for while assessing gross annual income

200 sq yards No residential plot of 200 square yards or more in areas other than notified municipalities

Revenue authorities from the taluk office verify both caste and source of income before issuing the certificate

