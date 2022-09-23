Madurai: Ahimsa Santhai opened at Gandhi Memorial Institute till Sept 26

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In a bid to boost rural livelihoods, economy and youth engagement, an 'Ahimsa Santhai' was inaugurated at the Gandhi Memorial Museum on Thursday. Artisans, entrepreneurs and farmers across the nation showcased their talents and over 150 stalls were set up for their products. The event was organised by The Nonviolent Economy Network in association with the International Gandhian Institute for Nonviolence and Peace (IGINP) and the Centre for Experiencing Social Cultural Interaction (CESCI).

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahalon, District Collector Dr. S Aneesh Sekhar, Madurai MP S Venkatesan, Virudhunagar MP Manikam Tagore, Waterman of India Rajendra Singh, International Climate activist Pshpanath Krishnamoorthy. The programme was inaugurated by Gandhian and freedom fighter Krishnammal Jeganathan.

Post-inauguration through the untying of a Khadi thread, an organic farmer Senthamizh Selvi conducted a focus group discussion with a women collective from Madurai and talked about the purpose and goal of the event. Following this, cultural programs, workshops and interactions with rural communities and school children were held.

A team led by Ekta Parisad Movement founder and renowned Gandhian PV Rajagopal, Nonviolent Economic Network Advisor Jill Carr Harris of Gandhi Memorial Museum and Secretary Nanda Rao made elaborate arrangements for the 'Ahimsa Santhai', which will conclude on September 26. The stalls will be open from 10 am to 9 pm. Entry is free.

MADURAI: In a bid to boost rural livelihoods, economy and youth engagement, an 'Ahimsa Santhai' was inaugurated at the Gandhi Memorial Museum on Thursday. Artisans, entrepreneurs and farmers across the nation showcased their talents and over 150 stalls were set up for their products. The event was organised by The Nonviolent Economy Network in association with the International Gandhian Institute for Nonviolence and Peace (IGINP) and the Centre for Experiencing Social Cultural Interaction (CESCI). The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahalon, District Collector Dr. S Aneesh Sekhar, Madurai MP S Venkatesan, Virudhunagar MP Manikam Tagore, Waterman of India Rajendra Singh, International Climate activist Pshpanath Krishnamoorthy. The programme was inaugurated by Gandhian and freedom fighter Krishnammal Jeganathan. Post-inauguration through the untying of a Khadi thread, an organic farmer Senthamizh Selvi conducted a focus group discussion with a women collective from Madurai and talked about the purpose and goal of the event. Following this, cultural programs, workshops and interactions with rural communities and school children were held. A team led by Ekta Parisad Movement founder and renowned Gandhian PV Rajagopal, Nonviolent Economic Network Advisor Jill Carr Harris of Gandhi Memorial Museum and Secretary Nanda Rao made elaborate arrangements for the 'Ahimsa Santhai', which will conclude on September 26. The stalls will be open from 10 am to 9 pm. Entry is free.