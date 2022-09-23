Home States Tamil Nadu

No salary for six months, rue govt school teachers in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Four government school teachers from Angalakurichi and R Gopalapuram schools in Pollachi have complained that they have not got their salary from the past six months due to an error of the school education department.

They alleged that even though they had been transferred to the new schools, which were upgraded from middle schools to high schools in 2021, to teach specific subjects, the school education department had not created the posts in the new schools due to which they were not paid.

A graduate teacher from R Gopalapuram government high school in Pollachi told TNIE, “I was posted to this school in March through transfer counselling. I had submitted my details with the district school education department so that my details in IFHRMS website, which handled the salaries of government staff, including teachers, can be updated. But my salary was not credited for the month of April.”

“When I enquired about it, I was told that the posts for Tamil and Social Science subjects were not created in the school, even though it was upgraded in 2021, due to which the details couldn’t be updated and salary couldn’t be credited. I was surprised to know that the department is conducting transfer counselling for these subjects without creating the posts in this schools. The officers have made a big error. I approached the officers demanding our salary, but no steps have been taking so far. I cannot manage my family expenses without the salary.”

Another teacher said, “I have to manage my expenses by borrowing money from relatives and friends. I hope that the school education commissioner will take steps to pay our pending salary as soon as possible.”

Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary School Graduate teacher Association district secretary S Velraj said that officers assured that this issue would be rectified in one week and he added that if they fail to do so, they would stage a protest in front of the office of the chief education officer.

When asked about it, a top officer from district school education department said that they have been taking steps to release the pending salary for the four teachers.

