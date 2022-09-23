Nomination filing begins for DMK district secretaries post

S Kumaresan By

CHENNAI: Nomination filing for district secretary and other district-level postings in the ruling DMK began on Thursday with candidates for 19 district secretary posts submitting their nominations.

Apart from district secretaries, nominations had been invited for such posts as as presidium chairman, deputy secretary, treasurers, executive committee members, and general council members to the DMK district units. They had been requested to submit their nominations between Thursday and Sunday.

On Thursday, the leadership accepted nominations for Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Virudhungar, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Theni, and Madurai revenue districts, which have 19 party district units. The candidates, mostly incumbent district secretaries and in-charges for the district postings, reached Anna Arivalayam at 9am, along with their supporters, to submit their nominations.

According to sources, around ten incumbent secretaries have opponents. These districts include Tenkasi south, Tirunelveli east, Ramanathapuram, Theni North, and Sivaganga. KK Thangapandian, the Palayamkottai union chairman who submitted his nomination for the district secretary post of Tirunelveli east unit, told TNIE: "The rank and file of the our district unit support me. Hence, I will surely win." The candidates have been told by the leadership that the results would be announced on September 28 and that elections will be held for those posts for which more than one nomination had been received.

Meanwhile, a team of state-level leaders are planning compromise talks in such cases.

