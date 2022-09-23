Home States Tamil Nadu

Private colleges lure TNEA toppers with free seats

Published: 23rd September 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: K Preethi*, who scored 186 out of 200 cut-off in the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA), has received offers from three private engineering colleges to take admission into their college for free. The colleges have promised to bear her tuition fee and hostel expenses.

Perplexed with the opportunities, Preethi’s single mother wants her admitted to any of these colleges, while she already has got a seat in Anna University’s MIT college. Preethi’s mother works in a private company for a meagre salary and arranging the fees of Anna University (a government college) will be a herculean task for her. So she is getting lured by the offers of these private engineering colleges.

“Earlier, only a few colleges used to do such marketing techniques to attract students, but this year over two dozen colleges are offering free seats,” said career consultant Jayaprakash Gandhi. “The move will help private engineering colleges to enhance their standing. If students scoring 180 and above join these colleges, then the cut-off for these colleges will automatically go up next year,” added Gandhi.

Faculty of the private colleges said this move will also improve the ranking of the colleges. However, the faculty at Anna University has advised students not to fall into such traps. “For poor students, who cannot afford to pay the annual fees, there are a lot of scholarship programmes and stipends available at the university,” said a faculty member.

Meanwhile, the higher education department on Thursday issued an order to convert 27 constituent colleges of state-run- universities into government Arts and science colleges. With this order, the 2018 decision to convert 41 constituent colleges to government arts and science colleges is complete.

(*name changed)

