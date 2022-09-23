Home States Tamil Nadu

Stolen idol from Thanjavur traced to US auction house

The TN Idol Wing CID has traced a bronze idol of Kalasamharamurthy aka Tripurantaka Murthy, that was stolen from a temple in Thanjavur district 50 years ago, to the USA.

By Express News Service

The Idol wing has dispatched legal documents establishing TN’s ownership over the idol that was stolen from Sri Kasi Viswanatha Swamy Temple of Muthammal Puram Village, Orathanadu taluk, Thanjavur. Culprits had replaced it with a replica at the temple, a press note from the Idol Wing CID said.

According to the press note, the 82.3cm-tall idol was traced to the website of Christie’s, an auction company engaged in selling antiquities, where it was sold for USD 4,350,000 (approximately Rs 34 crore). 

In 2020, a complaint was lodged by G Suresh, executive officer of HR&CE, Sri Kasi Viswanatha Swamy Temple to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Idol Wing CID, Chennai, stating that the antique Kalasamharamurthy metal idol belonging to the temple had been stolen and replaced by a replica some 50 years ago.

A team was formed and an investigation was started. After acquiring pictures of the idols from the French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP), the team searched the websites of various international auction houses. The idol was then found on the website of Christie’s.

An expert report was sought, which proved that both the idols were the same. After the confirmation, the Idol Wing CID started the process to bring back the idol. “The wing has prepared and submitted legal papers of request to the USA for repatriation of the antique Kalasam-Hara Murti bronze idol,” the press note said.

