Stalin opposes centralising provisions in draft Indian Ports Bill, 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Strongly objecting to the centralising provisions in the draft Indian Ports Bill, 2022, that encroach on the powers of maritime States/State Maritime Boards (SMBs), Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Indian port sector needs less centralisation and less regulation and not more. He also demanded the deletion of certain clauses in the draft Bill that would affect the powers of the State governments.

"Even though some of the suggestions from the maritime States and other stakeholders have been accommodated, I am afraid that the revised draft Bill still largely continues to ignore international and domestic experience that ports are best managed by local and regional governments," the Chief Minister said in his letter to the Prime Minister.

Stating that chapters II and III of the draft Bill relating to the MSDC should be deleted entirely so that the MSDC remains an apex advisory body as they are, the Chief Minister said that Chapter V relating to the SMBs should also be deleted entirely. He sought the intervention of the Prime Minister to ensure the continued growth of non-major ports by increasing the ease of doing business with minimum government and maximum governance.

Stalin also pointed out that the appellate powers against the orders of the SMBs currently lie with the respective State governments. "However, as per the draft Bill, this power will go to the Appellate Tribunal which has been constituted by the Central government for the major ports. This would affect the powers of the States to deal with disputes on their own," he added.

The Chief Minister said the most significant change proposed in the draft Bill is to make the Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) a regulatory body for minor ports. "Currently, it is only an advisory body, and converting it into a regulatory body with permanent staff will surely encroach upon the powers of States. This may end up choking the future development of minor ports," he added.

Stalin also said the proposed composition of the MSDC excludes the Secretaries in charge of ports in the maritime States/UTs. "Like the GST Council, the MSDC must continue only as an advisory body with the ministers concerned of the Union and the maritime States/UTs as members and officers should only be special invitees," he added.

"Chapter V of the draft Bill prescribes the constitution, functions, and powers of the SMBs. There are already State legislations governing them. The Bill states that if any amendments are required to these Acts, they can be made by the State Legislatures only on the recommendations of the Centre or the MSDC. This would make the legislative process dysfunctional," the Chief Minister said.

He underscored the fact that the growth trajectory of India's port sector clearly shows that the non-major ports managed by the maritime States have grown faster than the major ports under the Union government.

"This was because the maritime States facilitated the growth of non-major ports through private investments and business-friendly policies. Many such States, especially Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh pioneered such facilitatory development of minor ports and have contributed to an increasing share of maritime cargo handling. The draft Bill will stifle such State-specific initiatives by imposing a centralised regulatory regime on non-major ports," he added.

