Three lakes in Perambalur village neglected for 12 years, say farmers, demand restoration

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Farmers of Moongilpadi village in the district have urged the authorities to fully restore three lakes that have allegedly not received proper attention for the past 12 years. According to sources, Velliyankulam lake, Periyayeri (spread over 40 acres) and Ooryeri are linked.

Periyayeri is used for irrigation and the other two, for villagers' cattle. For the past 12 years, the lakes have not received much water owing to insufficient rainfall and lack of maintenance. As a result, farmers had given up paddy cultivation and switched to cotton and maize.

Following heavy rain last year, the lakes started filling up and farmers resumed paddy cultivation after a little over a decade. However, the sluice of Periyayeri has been damaged and seemai karuvelam trees have grown in parts of the lake and its banks.

There has also been a break in the outlet in Velliyankulam lake. Farmers have, for years, been urging the authorities to fully restore the lakes. G Thiyagarajan, a farmer from Moongilpadi said, "We were very happy over starting paddy cultivation. This also ensures fodder for our cattle. But the authorities have to carry out maintenance work on these lakes so that we benefit every year.

Due to the damage in the outlet at Velliyankulam lake, we are unable to store much water. The sluice at Periyayeri is damaged. So, we have made stopgap arrangements to regulate the supply. This has to be set right. The lake has to be deepened by removing the trees encroaching its surface and the banks." K Karankumar, a resident said, "There are encroachments on Periyeri, and authorities should clear them.

Ooryeri's canals are in poor shape owing to lack of maintenance and have to be restored. This will improve the flow of water." When contacted, Veppur Block Development Officer R Selvakumar told TNIE, "I have been offering temporary solutions to issues related to Periyayeri. We do not have enough funds in the panchayat to offer a permanent solution. However, I will send a proposal to senior officials in this regard."

