Tiruchy Corp intensifies drive against stray menace, seizes 55 head of cattle in five days

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a bid to end stray cattle menace, the corporation has started to regularly seize head of cattle roaming across the city. Officials said the civic body has so far seized about 55 animals through the drive which started on Sunday. "We are imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 on the owner of each stray. We have so far collected about Rs 75,000 from 15 cattle owners.

We also collect a written apology and assurance that they would not let their animals stray in the city. Our team is also keeping a copy of the Aadhaar of the owners and a photo of the seized animal," a field officer said. On Thursday, the corporation team conducted inspection at Gandhi Market and seized more than 15 head of cattle. This is the second inspection in the area within five days.

"We will retain the animals belonging to repeat offenders for auction," an official said. Traders in Gandhi Market expressed hope that the continuing drive might end the menace in the locality. "Many were initially under the assumption that the authorities will not conduct inspection in the same location for a second time. But, the team visited the market area again and seized the cattle.

This is sure to send a strong message to cattle owners. The drive comes as a huge relief for us as it is sure to prevent traffic congestion in the area," said V Bhaskar, a vegetable trader. Officials said the corporation team has made all arrangements for the seized cattle at the shelter in Konakkarai. "Workers have been allotted to take care of the animals.

Our officers will regularly visit the shelter and monitor the arrangements. We will also display the seizure dates of each animal and its location. If the owners fail to pay the fine within a week, we will auction the animals off," an official said.

Appreciating the drive, residents have sought similar action to end stray dog menace. "Motorists using the busy roads are facing risk of attack. We urge the civic body to take such serious steps and end stray dog menace," said Ku Kannan, president of Amman Nagar-Sundar Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

