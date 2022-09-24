Home States Tamil Nadu

400 fever cases in Tiruchy in September, but none severe, says Corporation

Amid the rise in fever cases in the city, with about 400 recorded this month alone, corporation officials allayed concerns, saying a majority of them are seasonal.

A special fever camp at a primary health centre near Teppakulam in Tiruchy on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amid the rise in fever cases in the city, with about 400 recorded this month alone, corporation officials allayed concerns, saying a majority of them are seasonal. According to officials, in the past month of August there were 484 fever cases in the city.

Of this, about 25 were dengue cases. This month, the city has reported 393 fever cases until Thursday, and in that 20 were found to be dengue cases. "From January through September, we came across nine H1N1 cases. But we have so far not come across any severe H1N1 case or Covid clusters.

This month, we have about 20 dengue cases. But last September, there were about 45 cases. The sanitation measures and dengue prevention steps helped us bring down the dengue cases. We are also regularly conducting medical camps across the city. We have 18 urban primary health centres (UPHC).

Each of these centres would conduct two camps on most days. Thus, we organise 36 medical camps on most days," said City Health Officer (in-charge) J Sharmili Priscilla. The city reports about 200 fever cases a month and a spike is noted usually during rainy season and a few other instances, sources said.

"The health team would always be on alert when we see a spike in fever cases and it occurs due to various reasons. For instance, we had over 400 fever cases in January this year. It was because we received so much rainfall during November and December 2021.

Similarly, in July, we had over 400 fever cases. It was also usual as a spike in fever cases usually occurs after the opening of schools. The current spike is also usual as we expect such a jump in fever cases ahead of the rainy season. However, we always are on high alert to bring the cases under control," a source explained.

Further, officials that the corporation has deployed over 100 workers to undertake fogging and other dengue prevention measures. "Every day, our health team is monitoring the reports from medical camps, hospitals and medical labs. We are closely monitoring the fever reports. If we notice any spread, we would immediately take more steps.

But we are unlikely to face such a situation as our UPHCs are conducting many medical camps. We are also conducting medical camps at schools and our team has also started approaching more educational institutions.

We are planning to continue the medical camps till the end of monsoon," a senior corporation official said. A team is also regularly visiting residents, requesting them to ensure the cleanliness of premises to prevent mosquito breeding. We are raising awareness though social media platforms on steps to follow to prevent seasonal flu, an official said.

TAGS
Tiruchy
