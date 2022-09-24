College education: Former TN students to spur Class 12 kids 

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To encourage more government students to pursue higher education, the State government has planned to hold school contact meetings in which former students who are currently pursuing college education and those who have landed good jobs after higher education will interact with students of Classes 11 and 12 to share their experience and kindle their interest in college education. The event will be held in 825 schools in 13 districts on October 6 and 7 in the first phase.

“More than 650 former students have been identified for this and they will visit up to two schools per day to interact with students, teachers and headmasters. Most of these students are from model schools. We are also taking steps to rope in former students who have come up well in their lives for the project.

The initiative will soon be extended to all districts,” sources in the school education department said. Former students will share their experience on how they pursued higher education despite hurdles and the support they received from their teachers.

‘8.5K Class 12 passouts in ’21 yet to join higher edu’

Apart from sharing the details on various scholarships being provided for higher education, they will also share their views on how best to utilise facilities in schools. A team of former model school students will share photographs and details of their visits with the education department.

The Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) of the selected 13 districts were asked to instruct headmasters to make all the arrangements for the event. Funds will be released by the department to each district, sources said. The event will be held at the hi-tech lab at the schools in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Salem, Perambalur, Trichy, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Chennai, Ramanathapuram, and Tiruvallur.

The department has asked the CEOs to share details of 8,588 students who wrote Class 12 examinations in 2020-21 but have not applied for admission to higher education institutions. Sources said, 79,762 students took part in a career counselling event for Class 12 passouts last month.

Of this, the department decided to contact more than 8,000 students who have not applied for higher education to ensure they get help. “This includes students who have written supplementary exam,” an official said.

