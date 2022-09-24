Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK believes in blame game: JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda interacted with party workers at Karaikudi and discussed strategies to be adopted to garner votes in the upcoming Parliamentary poll, on Friday.

Published: 24th September 2022

BJP national president JP Nadda waving at BJP cadre welcoming him at Madurai Airport on Thursday | kk sundar

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA:  BJP national president JP Nadda interacted with party workers at Karaikudi and discussed strategies to be adopted to garner votes in the upcoming Parliamentary poll, on Friday.

While interacting with media, Nadda said a large number of people from TN are favouring BJP for its pro-development policy. “TN is supporting BJP as our Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in cooperative federalism and allocating more funds for the developmental projects in TN.”

Nadda said, “DMK government is not working in the spirit of co-operative policy, they believe in blame games and are misleading the people of TN saying that the Centre increased the electricity tariff. The PM is aiming for the development of the State by upliftment of the poor, farmers, women, marginalised sections. But the DMK government is corrupting the system with their dynasty”.

He also took a dig at Congress by saying Sivaganga is one of the backward region in TN though it has an MP from the party. On Friday, he worshipped at Lord Vinayagar temple at Pillayarpatti and paid tribute to Marudhu brothers.

