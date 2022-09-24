Financial aid for former servicemen to be hiked

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Managing Committee of Amalgamated Fund, chaired by Governor RN Ravi, on Friday, decided to hike the financial assistance for ex-servicemen and their families under various welfare measures.

A release from the Raj Bhavan said the ex gratia to the next of kin of battle casualty would be hiked from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. For war-disabled persons, the ex gratia would go up from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1lakh.

The Ex-Servicemen Children Literacy Improvement Grant would be hiked as follows: Classes 1 to 5 (from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000), Classes 6 to 8 (from Rs 800 to Rs 4,000), Classes 9 and 10 (from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000) and Classes 11 and 12 (from Rs 1,500 to Rs 6,000).

The meeting also decided to provide an incentive of Rs 50,000 per student per annum in addition to other grants, to the wards of ex-Servicemen studying in IITs/IIMs and National Law Schools. Similarly, an incentive of Rs 25,000 per student per annum would be given to the wards of ex-Servicemen/widows whose children are studying in Sainik Schools.

The Governor asked the committee members and officials to look into aspects of resettlement of ex-servicemen and explore the potential areas.

