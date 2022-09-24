Home States Tamil Nadu

Financial aid for former servicemen to be hiked

A release from the Raj Bhavan said the ex gratia to the next of kin of battle casualty would be hiked from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

Published: 24th September 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Managing Committee of Amalgamated Fund, chaired by Governor RN Ravi, on Friday, decided to hike the financial assistance for ex-servicemen and their families under various welfare measures.

A release from the Raj Bhavan said the ex gratia to the next of kin of battle casualty would be hiked from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. For war-disabled persons, the ex gratia would go up from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1lakh.
The Ex-Servicemen Children Literacy Improvement Grant would be hiked as follows: Classes 1 to 5 (from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000), Classes 6 to 8 (from Rs 800 to Rs 4,000), Classes 9 and 10 (from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000) and Classes 11 and 12 (from Rs 1,500 to Rs 6,000).

The meeting also decided to provide an incentive of Rs 50,000 per student per annum in addition to other grants, to the wards of ex-Servicemen studying in IITs/IIMs and National Law Schools. Similarly, an incentive of Rs 25,000 per student per annum would be given to the wards of ex-Servicemen/widows whose children are studying in Sainik Schools.

The Governor asked the committee members and officials to look into aspects of resettlement of ex-servicemen and explore the potential areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp