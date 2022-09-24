Home States Tamil Nadu

Following NIA raids, five vehicles, three shops vandalised in Coimbatore

A SPDI functionary was assaulted by a group of unidentified people at Kannappa Nagar in Coimbatore on Friday.

Published: 24th September 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A SPDI functionary was assaulted by a group of unidentified people at Kannappa Nagar in Coimbatore on Friday.  This was among the multiple incidents which happened in the district for the second day following NIA searches on PFI offices. Additional police, including Rapid Action Force, were deployed across the district. Police took out flag marches and increased vehicle checks across the city. The situation is under control, police said.

Sources said, Zafrullah, the SDPI functionary, was returning home around 3 pm when a gang waylaid and assaulted him. The gang also damaged his bike. He was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), police said.

In all, nine incidents that allegedly were a consequence of Thursday’s developments were reported in Coimbatore. Three cars and two autorickshaws belonging to BJP and Hindu Munnani cadre were damaged and petrol bombs were hurled at three shops between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Two TNSTC buses were damaged on Thursday evening and in the night, unidentified persons hurled petrol bombs outside the BJP office on VKK Menon Road and a textile shop in Oppanakara Street. Police detained three suspects for questioning.

On Friday, two persons hurled petrol bombs on a car belonging to BJP member Sivakumar in Pollachi. Two autorickshaws belonging to Hindu Munnani member Saravanakumar were also damaged in the same area. A car belonging to BJP cadre Ponraj in Kumaran Nagar was found damaged on Friday morning. Three separate cases were registered.  

In Mettupalayam, petrol bombs were hurled at two plywood godowns, but there was no damage, police said. A petrol bomb was hurled at the shop of a BJP cadre near Gandhipuram on Friday morning and a car belonging to Hindu Munnani cadre Thiyagu was set on fire in Kuniyamuthur on Friday.

Following the incidents, security was increased in the city on Friday. Four companies of Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP), each of 100 personnel, and two companies of RAF were deployed in the city. Around 1,200 police,  including one company of TSP, were deployed across Coimbatore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore SPDI NIA PFI
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp