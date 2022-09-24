Home States Tamil Nadu

Gaur captured in Namakkal released in Erode

A gaur which entered Kumarapalayam in Namakkal was captured, after being tranquilised  twice, on Friday. The animal was released in the Anthiyur forest range in Erode district.

Published: 24th September 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 05:25 AM

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: A gaur which entered Kumarapalayam in Namakkal was captured, after being tranquilised  twice, on Friday. The animal was released in the Anthiyur forest range in Erode district.

According to officials from the forest department of Kumarapalayam range, residents of Khatheri village in Kumarapalayam spotted the gaur on Wednesday evening and informed the fire and rescue officials, who in turn alerted forest department. By the time a team rushed to the spot, the animal had gone away.

The gaur was spotted again in Teachers Colony and Shivashakti Nagar on Thursday. “As the public expressed fear, the forest department camped in the Khatheri village and engaged in search operations. Forty persons from the forest department were involved in this search under the supervision of District Forest Officer Gautham and headed by forest ranger Perumal. On Thursday late evening, the Gour was found in a private garden in the area,” an officer from the forest department said.

“We first tranquilised it around 7 pm on Thursday. However, the gaur ran away. The search continued thereafter. Around 1am on, it was found in a sugarcane farm and the second tranqiliser was administered. The sedated animal was captured and taken to Erode,” the officer added. District Forest Officer Gautham said the gaur was released in Anthiyur forest.

