Madurai book fair opens, to screen films, celebrate folklore

MADURAI: The Madurai Book Exhibition having over 200 book stalls at the Tamukkam ground here was opened to the public on Friday. The expo also includes folklore, documentary films and a variety of events organised by Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI).

The exhibition was inaugurated by minister for finance and human resource development PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan in the presence of minister for commercial taxes and registration P Moorthy, collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar, corporation commissioner Simranjee Khalon, MP S Venkatesan. PTR said that the mega book exhibition was organised as part of Chief Minister MK Stalin's reading movement.

"Until now, BAPASI had been organising the book exhibition by itself since 2005. This is the first time, due to the keen interest of our chief minister with the financial support of the government along with BAPASI, that we organized the book exhibition here", he said.

He also recalled about his school days which started his reading habit and still how it continues to help him gain knowledge. "Reading books apart from academics will enhance knowledge in all levels including current affairs, politics and economic developments." He asked the students to make use of the opportunity and reap the benefits.

Books including literature, science, yoga, cooking, comics, competitive exams, fiction among others are available to satisfy all types of readers. Some of the books are on special discounts also. Apart from this, essay and poem competitions will be conducted for school and college students. Experts from drama, cinema and archeology will organise special workshops for the public to participate. The exhibition is open from 11am and 9pm and will conclude on October 3. Entry is free.

