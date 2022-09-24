Police up vigil across Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A SDPI functionary was assaulted by a group of unidentified people at Kannappa Nagar in Coimbatore on Friday. This was among the multiple incidents which happened in the district for the second day following NIA searches on PFI (Popular Front of India) offices. Additional police personnel, including Rapid Action Force, have been deployed across the district. Police took out flag marches and increased vehicle checks across the city. The situation is under control, police said.

According to sources, Zafrullah, the SDPI functionary, was returning home around 3 pm when a gang waylaid and assaulted him. The gang also damaged his bike. He was admitted in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), police said.

In all, nine incidents that allegedly were a consequence of Thursday's developments were reported in Coimbatore. Three cars and two autorickshaws belonging to BJP and Hindu Munnani members were damaged and petrol bombs were hurled at three shops between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Two TNSTC buses were damaged on Thursday evening and in the night, unidentified persons hurled petrol bombs outside the BJP office on VKK Menon Road and a textile shop in Oppanakara Street. Police detained three suspects for questioning.

Early on Friday morning, two persons hurled petrol bombs on a car belonging to BJP member Sivakumar in Pollachi. Two autorickshaws belonging to Hindu Munnani member Saravanakumar were also damaged in the same area. A car belonging to BJP functionary Ponraj in Kumaran Nagar was found damaged on Friday morning. Three separate cases were registered by the Coimbatore rural police. In Mettupalayam, petrol bombs were hurled at two plywood godowns, but there was no damage, police said. In the city, a petrol bomb was hurled at the shop of a BJP functionary near Gandhipuram on Friday morning and a car belonging to Hindu Munnani functionary Thiyagu was set on fire in Kuniyamuthur on Friday afternoon.

Security beefed-up

Following the incidents, security was increased in the city on Friday. Four companies of Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP), each comprising 100 personnel, and two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed in the city. Around 1,200 police personnel, including one company of TSP, were deployed across Coimbatore district.

All public places, including places of worship, were provided additional security cover and the security at the offices of MPs and MLAs has been enhanced. Vehicle checks have been intensified across the district. Police said that the situation is under control.

Bus service between Coimbatore and Kerala were suspended on Friday, following PFI's call for bandh in Kerala.

Police conducted flag march in the city on Friday evening to instil confidence in public. Flag march was taken out in in Karumbukadai - Kuniyamuthur and Gandhipuram and Ram Nagar. Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan said they have detained many people based on suspicion in connection with four incidents in the city. "Special teams have been formed to investigate each incident and surveillance across the city has been intensified. Strict action will be taken against miscreants."

ADGP P Thamarai Kannan visited Coimbatore on Friday evening and reviewed the situation with senior officers.

BJP leader’s furniture shop set on fire

Erode:The furniture shop of BJP’s former youth wing district secretary was set on fire in Erode on Friday.Thatchinamoorthy (51) of Moolappalayam runs a furniture shop near the telephone Nagar. On Friday morning, he found the window and table inside the shop was burnt and informed police. Additional Superintendent of Police Kanageshwari inspected the spot. “The incident happened on Thursday night and traves of petrol and diesel were found inside the shop,” a police officer said.

Stones pelted at RSS cadre’s house in T’ppur

Tiruppur: An unidentified gang hurled stones at a RSS functionary’s house in Tiruppur city on Friday afternoon. According to police, five people came on two bikes and hurled stones at the house of Prabhu (38), in Jai Nagar in Rakkiyapalayam Pirivu. One of the stones hit the window of the house and another hit one of the neighbour’s car. One of the neighbours allegedly saw the miscreants running away. Prabhu lodged a complaint with Tiruppur (Rural) Police station.

