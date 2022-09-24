Price not uniform at farm bazaars in Coimbatore

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Consumers in RS Puram and Sundarapuram are paying a huge price, literally, for vegetables purchased in the respective Uzhavar Sandhais. This came to light on Friday when coriander was sold for Rs 80 per kg at RS Puram uzhavar sandhai, and for Rs 140 in Sundarapuram. Farmers condemned the fixation of price by agricultural department.

General secretary of farmers association (non-political) said, “Officials’ apathy destroys the objective of the Uzhavar Sandhai, which was introduced for the benefit of farmers and consumers as it eliminates middlemen getting a large profit.” He said the variation in the price would discourage consumers for visiting to Uzhavar Sandhais.

“As per norms, vegetable price should be fixed 20% more than wholesale price and 15% less than retail price. The price is fixed the previous evening. But, the price fixed by the officials has puzzled consumers and farmers,” he added.

Customers pointed out that there is a price difference in both the markets on many vegetables, including tomato, which is priced at Rs 34 in RS Puram and `40 in Sundarapuram, and brinjal, which is priced at Rs 42 in RS Puram and Rs 55 in Sundarapuram. With coriander price, farmers were offered Rs 35 per kg by wholesale traders.

R Ganesamurthy, a farmer from Pooluvapatti said, “Last week Rs 100 was offered for the produce. Now the price has dropped to Rs 35 -Rs 40 per kg.” Citing the price variation in the Uzhavar Sandhais, R Murugesan, a customer from Keernatham, said, “The price variation will discourage people from visiting Uzhavar Sandhai.”

K Sundharavadivel, Deputy Director of Agri Marketing and Business, which is the nodal office for fixing of rate for Uzhavar Sandhai, said, “Ideally, RS Puram Uzhavar Sandhai’s rate should be taken for other shops as well. There could have been an error for fixing the rates. It will be investigated and corrected.”

