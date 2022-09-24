Home States Tamil Nadu

Price not uniform at farm bazaars in Coimbatore

Consumers in RS Puram and Sundarapuram are paying a huge price, literally, for vegetables purchased in the respective Uzhavar Sandhais.

Published: 24th September 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

A busy vegetable market at Chalai in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

For representational purpose. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Consumers in RS Puram and Sundarapuram are paying a huge price, literally, for vegetables purchased in the respective Uzhavar Sandhais. This came to light on Friday when coriander was sold for Rs 80 per kg at RS Puram uzhavar sandhai, and for Rs 140 in Sundarapuram. Farmers condemned the fixation of price by agricultural department.

General secretary of farmers association (non-political) said, “Officials’ apathy destroys the objective of the Uzhavar Sandhai, which was introduced for the benefit of farmers and consumers as it eliminates middlemen getting a large profit.” He said the variation in the price would discourage consumers for visiting to Uzhavar Sandhais.

“As per norms, vegetable price should be fixed 20% more than wholesale price and 15% less than retail price. The price is fixed the previous evening. But, the price fixed by the officials has puzzled consumers and farmers,” he added.

Customers pointed out that there is a price difference in both the markets on many vegetables, including tomato, which is priced at Rs 34 in RS Puram and `40 in Sundarapuram, and brinjal, which is priced at Rs 42 in RS Puram and Rs 55 in Sundarapuram.  With coriander price, farmers were offered Rs 35 per kg by wholesale traders.

R Ganesamurthy, a farmer from Pooluvapatti said, “Last week Rs 100 was offered for the produce. Now the price has dropped to Rs 35 -Rs 40 per kg.” Citing the price variation in the Uzhavar Sandhais, R Murugesan, a customer from Keernatham, said, “The price variation will discourage people from visiting Uzhavar Sandhai.”

K Sundharavadivel, Deputy Director of Agri Marketing and Business, which is the nodal office for fixing of rate for Uzhavar Sandhai, said, “Ideally, RS Puram Uzhavar Sandhai’s rate should be taken for other shops as well. There could have been an error for fixing the rates. It will be investigated and corrected.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp