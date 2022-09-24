Publicise grama sabha meetings well in advance, demand Perambalur residents, activists

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Activists and the public urge authorities to publicise the October 2 grama sabha meeting, following all government rules. They alleged that such meetings have become an eyewash over the past few years owing to lack of sufficient awareness among the public.

According to sources, the government had announced that grama sabha meetings would be held six times from this year to discuss various issues, including development plans and needs of villages. The meetings are generally publicised in various ways, including distribution of handbills seven days prior to the scheduled date.

However, officials and panchayat presidents in Perambalur district are allegedly not making proper announcements regarding the meetings, and the meeting held on August 15 hardly drew any crowd. People from several villages have allegedly continuously been submitting petitions at grama sabha meetings and the collectorate, saying that the meetings should be properly held.

It may be noted that a 2021 survey by an NGO across Tamil Nadu said 75% of people did not attend grama sabha meetings owing to lack of proper notification about the venue and time of the event. Activist S Ragavan told TNIE, "We have been demanding for some years that the meetings be held only after proper publicity.

As regards the August meeting, officials started making announcements among the public only one day before the event. Officials did not discuss anything important at the meeting as well. Their only aim has always been to wrap up the meeting quickly, even if it started late. The officials should, henceforth, conduct grama sabha meetings properly and inform the public well in advance about the time and venue.

People should also be told about the status of resolutions adopted at a particular meeting and the action taken on them during the subsequent meeting." Jayaram Venkatesan, convener of Arappor Iyakkam, said, "In most districts, there is no formal notice about the meeting. Discussions on accounts (income and expenditure) and resolutions are not held in front of the public.

Even panchayat chiefs and BDOs do not have a proper understanding of all these. After the meeting, officials collect the signature of MGNREGS workers in the attendance register and hand it over to the Collector to record that they have attended the meeting. Grama sabha meetings should be transparent about previous and future budgets.

They should listen to the demands of people, give priority to important demands and take immediate action." When contacted, Dr Darez Ahamed, Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, said, "We have prepared a list of issues and demands of the public, government employees and all others regarding grama sabha meetings.

We will hold a meeting with 100 well-performing panchayat chiefs across the State next week and get inputs from them on issues in conducting the meetings. People can learn about all the work going on in the panchayats through the Gram Samvaad app."

