Special police officers to liaison with public on drug sale info in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police deployed officers in each area of the city to receive complaints or inputs from the public regarding anti-social activities and to take prompt action, especially against drug peddling. Information including the officer’s phone number is displayed across the concerned area and people can contact them personally.

There are 15 police stations under four sub-divisions in the city. Apart from the investigation of cases, police officers are also engaged in routine surveillance and patrolling within their police station limits for crime prevention. As the next step, the police personnel working in each police station are being allocated areas, especially residential and commercial areas, that fall under their jurisdiction. Notice boards with the name and phone numbers of the concerned police personnel are placed across the area.

An officer, who is in charge of the Townhall area, said, “The public can directly inform the concerned police personnel about anti-social activities and other complaints in the area. If it comes under our department, we will take action. If the complaints are related to other departments, they will be informed to the concerned authority.”

A senior official that the program has been implemented with the aim to curb the increased drugs and ganja peddling in the city. City Police commissioner V Balakrishnan said that it is an initiative to take policing to the doorstep of the public.“The in-charge police officer will meet the people in their assigned area once a week in person. This will create a healthy relationship between the public and the police,” he said.

