Tiruchendur temple to be revamped at Rs 300 crore

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The HR&CE department has decided to carry out a Rs 300 crore-worth mega work at Tiruchendur Murugan temple on September 28, said minister PK Sekar Babu after inspecting the temple with fisheries minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, HR&CE commissioner K Kumarakurubaran and District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj.

The Giri Prakaram of the temple collapsed in December 2017 and will finally be reconstructed after four years. “Other works include campus development, Annadhanam koodam, Azhikinaru pavement, laying of a pathway to the beach, sanitary complex on the shore, safety shelters, medical centre and hosting of Kudamuluku fest. HCL founder Shiv Nadar has agreed to donate Rs 200 crore. Temple funds and donations from the public will be used for the remaining amount,” added Sekar Babu.

Stating that the mega project will put Tamil Nadu in the spotlight, the minister said CM Stalin had reviewed the project draft three times and suggested changes before approval. “We have heard of temple works for Rs 100 crore, Rs 150 crore in northern states, but this project will be fascinating for the devotees.

As the last Kumbabishekam for the temple was conducted in 2009, the Chief Minister asked to conduct the event every 12 years as per the ‘agama vidhi,” he said. The HR&CE minister said the project is likely to be completed before the next assembly election.

