Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchendur temple to be revamped at Rs 300 crore

The Giri Prakaram of the temple collapsed in December 2017 and will finally be reconstructed after four years.

Published: 24th September 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

HR&CE Minister Sekar Babu inspecting Tiruchendur Murugan temple | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The HR&CE department has decided to carry out a Rs 300 crore-worth mega work at Tiruchendur Murugan temple on September 28, said minister PK Sekar Babu after inspecting the temple with fisheries minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, HR&CE commissioner K Kumarakurubaran and District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj.

The Giri Prakaram of the temple collapsed in December 2017 and will finally be reconstructed after four years. “Other works include campus development, Annadhanam koodam, Azhikinaru pavement, laying of a pathway to the beach, sanitary complex on the shore, safety shelters, medical centre and hosting of Kudamuluku fest. HCL founder Shiv Nadar has agreed to donate Rs 200 crore. Temple funds and donations from the public will be used for the remaining amount,” added Sekar Babu.

Stating that the mega project will put Tamil Nadu in the spotlight, the minister said CM Stalin had reviewed the project draft three times and suggested changes before approval. “We have heard of temple works for Rs 100 crore, Rs 150 crore in northern states,  but this project will be fascinating for the devotees.

As the last Kumbabishekam for the temple was conducted in 2009, the Chief Minister asked to conduct the event every 12 years as per the ‘agama vidhi,” he said. The HR&CE minister said the project is likely to be completed before the next assembly election. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchendur temple HR&CE
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp