Tiruchy: Neikkuppai farmers to begin cultivation soon, thanks to KAVIADP

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Farmers hailing from Neikkuppai village in Lalgudi taluk are on cloud nine as they will soon begin farming in their village after a long gap of 12 years, courtesy Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme (KAVIADP).

According to sources, 38 farmers are gearing up to start farming on 29.60 acres in the village. The programme brings various departments together to encourage farmers who could not begin farming owing to various limitations.

Neikuppai has been chosen for the scheme as it has always faced challenges such as water scarcity and attack of wild animals. R Kamala Kannan, a beneficiary of the scheme said, "For a long time, our lands remained barren and unusable. The major reasons were insufficient rainfall and menace of wild boars, peacocks and monkeys.

After 12 long years, we are seeing light. The agriculture department has cleared our lands. It is providing us advice on farming and fertilisers, besides making inputs available at subsidised rates." Thangadurai, another beneficiary said, "We are small farmers. Such schemes from government are very encouraging. We had actually contemplated quitting agriculture owing to difficulties.

Implementation of the scheme has now changed our decision." Lalgudi agriculture department Assistant Director R Sugumar said, "We realised why farmers had stopped cultivation. We took up those issues and held discussions within our department. We are suggesting that farmers raise crops like mountain neem and lemon, which will not be raided by wild animals.

We have dug up borewells and will be setting up drip irrigation facilities soon. This is a collaborative effort by various departments under this umbrella project." Agriculture department Joint Director M Murugesan said, "Neikuppai will be an example to others as to how barren land can be made cultivable and profitable. This will inspire farmers from nearby areas to enrol under the scheme."

