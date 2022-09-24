Home States Tamil Nadu

Tribal welfare panel told to file report on pending cases

In 2012, the deputy general manager of the nationalised bank in which he was working asked the then Collector of Thanjavur to verify the genuineness of his community certificate.

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu State Level Scrutiny Committee II of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department to file a report on pending cases within two weeks. 

A bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad gave the direction while hearing a petition filed by R Chandrasekar, a retired bank employee, against the committee’s finding that his Scheduled Tribe community certificate is not genuine.

In 2012, the deputy general manager of the nationalised bank in which he was working asked the then Collector of Thanjavur to verify the genuineness of his community certificate. While forwarding the matter to the aforesaid committee, the Collector said the records relating to issuance of community certificate to Chandrasekar had been destroyed, and recommended cancellation of the certificate.

The committee in turn referred the issue to the vigilance cell. “I came to know about the developments only when the vigilance inquiry was held in 2019,” Chandrasekar said. Noting the delay in the inquiry, the judges directed the committee to file a report containing the list of cases pending, along with year-wise breakup, and adjourned the case for two weeks.

