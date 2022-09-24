Two land dispute cases against DMK MP quashed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday quashed two FIRs registered against DMK MP S Jagathrakshagan in connection with a dispute over the land belonging to Chrome Leather Company at Chrompet in Chennai.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan passed the orders to quash the FIRs filed by the CB-CID while allowing the petitions of Jagathrakshagan, who is representing Arakkonam constituency in the Lok Sabha. The FIR related to giving away 1.55 acres of land to 41 beneficiaries in violation of the land ceiling act when he headed the company in 1996.

The counsel for the MP contended that the actual dispute had arisen in 1965 regarding fraud in the land ownership but Jagathrakshagan had purchased the shares of the company in 1995. In this context, how could he be booked with the case by the CB-CID, asked the counsel.

DGP asked to take action against inspector

Chennai: Justice P Velmurugan of the Madras High Court recently ordered the Tamil Nadu DGP to take stringent action against the investigating officer (inspector of CCB, Chennai city police) for not producing the iPhone of BJP spokesperson Sowdha Mani before the judicial magistrate soon after recovering the property. He also told the DGP to instruct all investigating officers to produce material objects to the court concerned without delay and file a report to that effect. Sowdha Mani’s mobile phone was seized in July in the wake of her arrest for posting inflammatory messages on social media and it was sent for forensic examination.

