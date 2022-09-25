Home States Tamil Nadu

Annamalai seeks Amit Shah’s intervention after petrol bomb attacks rock TN

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Charging that the State police was yet to take action against those who have attacked the BJP offices and the cadre besides hurling petrol bombs, BJP State president K Annamalai on Saturday sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this issue.

“We have already written to the State Chief Secretary and DGP seeking action against those involved in petrol bomb attacks, setting cars, offices and other properties of functionaries of BJP and other organisations on fire. We seek your good offices to issue necessary directions to the Tamil Nadu government in extending protection to the potential victims and ensuring law and order,” Annamalai said in his letter to Amit Shah. 

