Crime rate dropped by 50% in a year due to CCTV: Dharmapuri DSP

Motorcycle theft, lifting bags from unwary passengers, and chain snatching are common in the city.

Published: 25th September 2022 05:44 AM

DHARMAPURI: The number of crimes reported in Dharmapuri city dipped by 50% due to CCTV cameras installed across the city in the past year, said Dharmapuri DSP S Vinoth. Over 90% of crimes were solved and around Rs 45 lakh worth of assests were recovered with the aid of these cameras, he added.As per the sources, a total of 512 CCTV cameras and 10 modern control rooms have been set up across the Municipality by crowdfunding.  

Dharmapuri DSP Vinoth said, "For the past year the police has been spreading awareness on the importance of CCTV cameras among the general public. In light of this, the people have contributed over Rs 28 lakh to set up the cameras and this has helped police to close several cases. The number of cases reported in the city went down by 50%. So far, the police have closed over 89 cases this year with the help of CCTV footage and 95% of the complaints have been solved."

Motorcycle theft, lifting bags from unwary passengers, and chain snatching are common in the city. The police have recovered over Rs 45 lakhs worth of assets, including 110 sovereigns of gold, and handed them to the owners, he added.

A policeman from the Dharmapuri B1 station told TNIE that through CCTV cameras investigation time has been reduced. "The cameras will record all suspicious activity and aid in monitoring the movements of the suspicious people. It provides us with even vehicle numbers, which are crucial for the identification of criminals. Moreover, CCTV provides concrete evidence which can clarify facts and lead to the conviction of offenders," he said.

