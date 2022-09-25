Hands of TN police tied, says BJP's  K Annamalai

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The hands of the Tamil Nadu police are tied and they are not able to function freely, State president of the BJP K Annamalai alleged on Sunday.

Though he welcomed the DGP's C Sylendar Babu's statement to book under NSA (National Security Act) all those guilty in arson and violence targeting the BJP, Annamalai told reporters here that the police officers should act and not merely issue statements.

The BJP leader said the hands of police were tied for the last 15 months and that has reached its peak at present.

One cannot prevent the growth of the BJP by such attacks and the government has to face the wrath of party workers if immediate action was not taken, he said.

He said that an agitation would be held here on Monday against the attacks and also sought to know why action was taken against complainants and not complaints.

However, the police have denied permission for the agitation.

The BJP leader, on his way to Tirupur to see the workers affected by the hurling of bombs on the premises, said the party has formed four teams to assess the situation and damages.

He said MLA Vanathi Srinivasan would head the Coimbatore team and reports would be submitted to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Annamalai said the steps taken by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin were not satisfactory. The BJP leader said he has spoken to Shah in this regard.

