Initiative to teach Tamil to non-resident Tamils 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday launched Tamil Parappurai Kazhagam (TPK), an initiative with an aim to teach Tamil language to non-resident Tamils living around the globe.Under the initiative, to be implemented by Tamil Virtual Academy, Tamil Sangam centres functioning in various countries will make arrangements for teaching Tamil to non-resident Tamils.

Preparing textbooks suitable for respective countries, translating textbooks in 24 languages and transliterating them in 12 languages, creating animation videos, offering textbooks as audiobooks, audio and video lessons, multimedia exercises for learning Tamil language, devising learning management app, and teaching Tamil online will be some of the functions undertaken under the TPK.

Non-resident Tamils from various countries also received Tamil textbooks translated into 24 languages from the CM at the event. The CM said Tamils live in large numbers in 30 countries and in smaller numbers in 60 countries. In some countries, Tamils have forgotten their mother tongue. The TPK has been launched to teach them Tamil. All Tamils living around the globe should be able to read, write, speak and think in Tamil. That’s the primary objective of the project, the CM said.

