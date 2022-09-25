Not here to transgress boundaries laid down by Constitution: RN Ravi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Putting to rest all speculations over simmering tension between the State government and Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said emphatically that there is no friction between them. He, however, said some kind of a stress is a “given” when the State government takes decisions that are not in harmony with that of the Centre, adding that it is not harming the bond between the two power centres.

“As the constitutional head of the State, I am here to discharge my constitutional responsibilities and assist the State government in the best possible manner for the good of the people of the State. I am not here to transgress the boundaries laid down for me,” said the Governor. He was speaking at an informal interaction with senior journalists at the Raj Bhavan.“Governor is there to ensure that it (governance) is as per the sacred book of the constitution,” said the Governor who recently completed one year in office. He took charge on September 9, last year.

Regarding various bills pending with Governor, he said there is a perception that if the bill is passed by the assembly, it ought to be assented. “Under the provisions, when a bill that is passed by the assembly comes to the Governor, he has to exercise one of the three options. First option is to assent the bill, second is to withhold it, and third, reserving it for the President for his consideration. All the bills that come to my office, we process them and deal with them accordingly. There are cases where I give my comments to the government raising observations, and wait for the response. And if the response is not satisfactory, then I do what the constitution expects me to do,” he said, adding that withholding the assent is nothing but a courteous constitutional expression meaning rejecting the bill.

Regarding the bills passed by the TN government to replace the governor with the chief minister as the chancellor of the state universities, he said if there is incompatibility or a Bill is repugnant, it would be difficult for him to clear it. “The view that is emerging is that they appear to be inconsistent with the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. If that comes out as the final view, then obviously it will be difficult for the Governor to give assent to it.” He said he is still awaiting the final view.

Reminding that education falls under the Concurrent list, the Governor pointed out a couple of areas of concerns in the field of education. “We all agree that we have to improve our quality, and be competitive. We can’t allow our standards to go down.” He said the total number of students who cleared the NEET has gone up, but most of them have come from private schools, adding that there is concern about the role of government schools.

Another area of concern, according to him, is the poor gross enrolment ratio (GER) of SC and ST students. “While the all-India average is around 28%, ours is over 50%. But when you look at the micro picture, TN’s number for scheduled tribes drops below half the national average, at 12%. If you look at the SC, the ratio is well below 15%. This imbalance has to be corrected.” He said the National Educational Policy (NEP) is transformatory.

Talking about Tamil Nadu, he said it is a progressive state and among frontrunners in terms of human development, education, infrastructure, industries, mitigating poverty, etc. “It has set an example for others to emulate. And I am sure the government will not do anything that is detrimental to its future.”

Speaking about chief minister, Governor was vocal. “I know the CM is a well-meaning person. He wishes to do good to the State. And he is doing it to the best of his ability. But he has to deliver it through a system.”

He said his first year in Tamil Nadu has been a hugely enriching experience. “I have travelled across the State covering a significant part of it. I have been immensely impressed by the nature of the people who are very refined, courteous, and respectful in interactions. The rich heritage of the place, the literary, linguistic and philosophical depth of the Tamil language is indeed humbling.”

