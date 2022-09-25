Pay enhanced DA to retired transport employees: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court ordered TN government to provide the enhanced dearness allowance (DA) to retired staff of the State transport Undertakings (STUs) with prospective effect from November, 2022.

Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued the order recently while disposing of a sub-application filed by an employees association, seeking restoration of a contempt petition in this regard.

The judge also directed the government to file a compliance affidavit on November 25. The judge faulting the STU administrations for their perennial financial woes.

He also criticised the government for coming out with the standard answer of “funds crunch” whenever the question of dues to employees arises.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court ordered TN government to provide the enhanced dearness allowance (DA) to retired staff of the State transport Undertakings (STUs) with prospective effect from November, 2022. Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued the order recently while disposing of a sub-application filed by an employees association, seeking restoration of a contempt petition in this regard. The judge also directed the government to file a compliance affidavit on November 25. The judge faulting the STU administrations for their perennial financial woes. He also criticised the government for coming out with the standard answer of “funds crunch” whenever the question of dues to employees arises.