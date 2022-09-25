Home States Tamil Nadu

Pay enhanced DA to retired transport employees: Madras HC

The judge also directed the government to file a compliance affidavit on November 25.

Published: 25th September 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 05:39 AM

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court ordered TN government to provide the enhanced dearness allowance (DA) to retired staff of the State transport Undertakings (STUs) with prospective effect from November, 2022.

Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued the order recently while disposing of a sub-application filed by an employees association, seeking restoration of a contempt petition in this regard.

The judge also directed the government to file a compliance affidavit on November 25. The judge faulting the STU administrations for their perennial financial woes.

He also criticised the government for coming out with the standard answer of “funds crunch” whenever the question of dues to employees arises.

Comments

