Raj Bhavan invites nominations for two awards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time in the history of Tamil Nadu, the Governor of the State, RN Ravi, has invited nominations for two awards for ‘social service’ and ‘environment protection’ from individuals and entities who have made impactful contribution in those fields. A cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each will be given away along with a citation under both the categories every year, a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan on Saturday said.

The applications will be scrutinised by a Screening Committee and forwarded to two Selection Committees comprising eminent people from the respective domains. Retired Supreme Court or High Court judges will head the Selection Committees, the Raj Bhavan press release said. Nominations should be addressed to Deputy Secretary to Governor and Comptroller, Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhavan, Guindy, Chennai-600022. They can also be sent to awardsrajbhavantamilnadu@gmail.com.

The last date for receipt of applications is before 5 pm on October 30. The awards will be given on Republic Day.“Individuals may apply or nominate persons for the awards. The nominating person should be in the category of serving or retired Secretary to Government level and above, Government of Tamil Nadu or Joint Secretary to Government level and above, Government of India, Vice-Chancellors of State and private universities of TN, Padma awardees and district collectors. The nominees should have been active with measurable impacts in the respective field for at least 10 years continuously within TN.” the Raj Bhavan release added.

Reacting, DMK spokesperson V Kannadasan told TNIE: “This act of the Governor, who is treating himself as an elected representative, is strongly condemnable.”

