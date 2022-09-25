Water tank crash kills woman in Namakkal; councillor’s husband in dock

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: A complaint has been filed against the husband of a ward member after a woman died in a water tank collapse near Rasipuram in Namakkal. The complaint filed by Narai Kinaru panchayat president S Rangasamy stated that the tank was constructed without the permission of the panchayat. Pappathi (55) of Narai Kinaru died after the tank collapsed on her in the 5th ward of Narai Kinaru on Friday.

NAMAKKAL: A complaint has been filed against the husband of a ward member after a woman died in a water tank collapse near Rasipuram in Namakkal. The complaint filed by Narai Kinaru panchayat president S Rangasamy stated that the tank was constructed without the permission of the panchayat. Pappathi (55) of Narai Kinaru died after the tank collapsed on her in the 5th ward of Narai Kinaru on Friday.