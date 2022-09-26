Home States Tamil Nadu

Pics of girls in hostel shared; doctor and girlfriend arrested in Madurai

Madurai city cyber crime police arrested and remanded a doctor and his girlfriend for sharing intimate pictures and videos of the girl’s hostel mates, on Thursday.

Published: 26th September 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Madurai city cyber crime police arrested and remanded a doctor and his girlfriend for sharing intimate pictures and videos of the girl’s hostel mates, on Thursday. Police have arrested Dr Ashik, from Kamuthi of Ramanathapuram, and a BEd student at a private college in Madurai, under IPC and IT Act.

The incident came to light after a hostel mate noticed the girl was sending her intimate photos and videos on WhatsApp. The hostel warden lodged a police complaint. “The girl has been staying at the working women-cum-PG hostel since March. She took photos and videos of her hostel mates nude, bathing, sleeping and changing clothes, and sent them to Ashik,” said the police.

Ashik ran a clinic in Kamuthu, where the girl hails from. She initially took her nude videos but later started sending intimate pictures and videos of her hostel mates based on his request. “She deleted the conversation between them and hence police could not ascertain how long she has been sending the videos. Both mobile phones were seized and sent to a forensic laboratory for data recovery. We are not sure whether Ashik sent the videos to any other people,” police said.

