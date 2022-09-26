Tamil Nadu school education department to transfer officials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The school education department ordered the transfer of ministerial and general staff who have been working in the same place for over three years. It has issued guidelines for this.

As per a circular from the joint director of the department to district education officer, this was being done to ensure effective administration as new offices have also been created. The department will transfer personal assistants of district educational officers, superintendents, assistants, junior assistants, and typists working in the same place for more than three years as of June 6, 2022. Counselling for this will be held by the chief educational officers.

All eligible staff have been asked to take part in the counselling. In the case of more than one employee seeking transfer to the same place, priority should be given to cadre seniority. The list of employees asking for transfer to another district should be sent to the commissionerate so that they can participate in the district-to-district counselling.

There is no need to transfer employees if they are on the promotion priority list. The directorate should be informed of the vacancies created due to the compulsory transfer, said the circular.

One rider

There is no need to transfer employees, who have completed three years in a location, if they are on the promotion priority list, the circular said

CHENNAI: The school education department ordered the transfer of ministerial and general staff who have been working in the same place for over three years. It has issued guidelines for this. As per a circular from the joint director of the department to district education officer, this was being done to ensure effective administration as new offices have also been created. The department will transfer personal assistants of district educational officers, superintendents, assistants, junior assistants, and typists working in the same place for more than three years as of June 6, 2022. Counselling for this will be held by the chief educational officers. All eligible staff have been asked to take part in the counselling. In the case of more than one employee seeking transfer to the same place, priority should be given to cadre seniority. The list of employees asking for transfer to another district should be sent to the commissionerate so that they can participate in the district-to-district counselling. There is no need to transfer employees if they are on the promotion priority list. The directorate should be informed of the vacancies created due to the compulsory transfer, said the circular. One rider There is no need to transfer employees, who have completed three years in a location, if they are on the promotion priority list, the circular said