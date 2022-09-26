Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's tribal welfare department to boost approvals under FRA

The Tribal Welfare Department has now taken up a series of measures to improve approval rates.

Published: 26th September 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Most rejections in claims for title deeds under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) 2006 in the State are at the Sub Divisional Level Committees (SDLCs), data from the tribal welfare department has shown. The Tribal Welfare Department has now taken up a series of measures to improve approval rates.

The six-member SDLC examines resolutions of grama sabhas and checks the veracity of the claims, and then forwards the claims with the draft record of proposed forest rights to the District Level Committee, which takes a final decision.

“We have taken cognisance of the large number of rejections, especially at the SDLC level, and have planned to raise awareness and improve the approval rate. As the first step, we are conducting a two-day training programme in Tiruchy on Saturday and Sunday for members of village forest committees, members of SDLCs, and district-level committees and others such as revenue officials and forest rangers,” said a senior official of the Tribal Welfare Department. A similar meeting is to follow in Coimbatore, where officials from Western districts will participate.

“This is the first time since the Act that a comprehensive training programme is being conducted. After this, the rejection rates will be closely monitored,” the official added. The high number of rejections at the SDLC, according to S Thanaraj, State coordinator of Ekta Parishad (a people’s movement for land rights), is mainly due to a combination of laxity and lack of awareness. 

“The role of SLDCs includes having to extract any required supporting revenue or other government documents to help the applicants’ claim. If they are unable to do that, statements of elders or physical evidence of possession of land can be used. If they are unsatisfied with the applications, they have to write back to the grama sabha with the reasons rather than outrightly rejecting applications,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp