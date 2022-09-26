Tiruchy corporation to up fight against child malnutrition with 'Namma Thangakutti'

Jose K Joseph By

TIRUCHY: In a bid to lift undernourished children in the city out of malnutrition, the corporation is mulling over the implementation of a project, 'Namma Thangakutti' (our sweet child) that will provide them with food and medical care for almost a year. As many as 80 such children have been identified for the initiative. "At present, things are in the initial stages.

We are planning to provide the children with a health kit comprising dates and other nutritious food items. Our team would regularly monitor their health for almost a year. We are hoping that the health condition of the children can be improved with our support and medical care.

We would also maintain their medical records. We are working towards implementation of the project at the earliest," a senior corporation official said. Mentioning the intricacies of the project as having been taken up with higher officials and experts, a health officer said, “We are also trying to get some sponsors. We have approached some firms, and others.

We hope the initiative would also get the support of residents.” The civic body’s health team has commenced efforts for ensuring the project’s success, said sources. "Our health team would consider nutritious foods to be included in the kit and would also take the opinion of experts. Talks on whether to provide supplements on a monthly basis, etc. are under way.

We would also ensure regular health check-ups for these children and their records will be monitored by our experts. This would help us to assess the progress and lift the children out of malnutrition. If the project is successful, we would continue it. We are also considering more such nutritional projects for children," a source said. Residents appreciated the corporation for considering such healthcare projects. Bhaskar K of Palakkarai said,

“In 2019, the corporation distributed dates to all students studying in corporation schools. Each student was provided about 3 kg of dates for the whole academic year that time and they were also advised to consume two per day. Even our children received the dates.

Now, the government has introduced a breakfast scheme. We are glad that the administration is considering various nutrition programmes for our children. The implementation of such projects is of great help for the economically weaker section."

